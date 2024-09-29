Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL: Bowen Yang Denies Moo Deng Sketch "Mocks" Chappell Roan

SNL star Bowen Yang took to social media to push back on claims that his Moo Deng segment during Weekend Update "mocks" Chappell Roan.

NBC's Saturday Night Live kicked off its 50th season this weekend with host Jean Smart (Hacks) and musical guest Jelly Roll – and it was a strong start to the milestone season for the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series. One of the many factors in why the season opener clicked was SNL star Bowen Yang – with his portrayal of baby hippo Moo Deng during "Weekend Update" keeping his success streak of portraying surprising characters that make us laugh more than they normally would have any right to alive and kicking. And yet… there are those who believe that Yang was mocking singer and songwriter Chappell Roan during the sketch. At one point, WU "anchor" Colin Jost asks Moo Deng if they know Roan – and that leads to Moo Deng sharing that they understand where Roan is coming from and that they support them.

Posting a look at a Variety headline claiming that he "mocks" Roan in the sketch, Yang wrote, "Oh geeez. "Mocks"??? If my personal stance and the piece aren't absolutely clear in terms of supporting her, then there it is, I guess. Everything she has ever asked for has been reasonable, and even then, we can connect it to another story about boundaries or whatever." For those who saw the sketch, Yang added, "Needing the hose rn…" Over the past few months, Roan has made headlines by opening up about their feelings regarding the need for there to be more of a line between artists and fans and the need for fans to be more respectful. In addition, Roan has been called out over their recent comments regarding the upcoming election between Vice President Harris and ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump and if they would be endorsing anyone.

Here's a look behind the scenes of Yang as Charlie XCX and Sarah Sherman as Troye Sivan from this weekend's show:

Saturday Night Live Season 50 & SNL EP Lorne Michaels

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of the most recent season, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. After the season opener, we have Oct. 5th: Nate Bargatze / Coldplay; Oct. 12th: Ariana Grande / Stevie Nicks; Oct. 19th: Michael Keaton / Billie Eilish; Nov. 2nd: John Mulaney / Chappell Roan. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!