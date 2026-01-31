Posted in: Current News, NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Cold Open: Can Pete Davidson's Tom Homan Get ICE Under Control?

Pete Davidson guest-starred in the SNL Cold Open as Tom Homan, speaking with ICE agents to turn things around - or keep from being filmed.

Before NBCUniversal becomes the home for the 2026 Winter Olympics for two weeks, NBC's Saturday Night Live has host Alexander Skarsgård and musical guest Cardi B on tap for tonight. That means we're looking at probably three weeks or so without a new SNL, so we're hoping that tonight's Cold Open helps send the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series into the break on a strong note. Considering we've had everything from a Donald Trump/Nicki Minaj lovefest and journalist Don Lemon's arrest for doing his job to the release of millions of additional pages from Jeffrey Epstein's files (with some including some brutal allegations against Trump) and more, SNL's writers had a lot to choose from.

"Wondering why Gregory Bovino was dismissed? I want to stress that it wasn't because he did a bad job, or publicly lied about the shooting of an American citizen, or even dressed like a Nazi, even though he was still doing these things when the president elected him. So I'm here now. We need to tighten up. That starts with remembering the mission objective. Now, who could tell me why we're here in Minneapolis?" Tom Homan (Pete Davidson) is shown speaking to ICE agents as their new leader in Minneapolis, Minnesota, noting that Greg Bovino wasn't removed for his action or even dressing in a "Nazi coat" – but because he was filmed doing all of it.

Homan quickly realizes that the ICE agents are programmed for intimidation and violence. At one point, Homan vents that things have gotten so bad that a man who separated families and the border and allegedly took a $50,000 bribe has become the voice of reason. The sketch served as an indictment of ICE, with James Austin Johnson's ICE agent speculating that empowering a bunch of angry, untrained dudes and putting them out on the street to police so that all hell would break loose was something that the Trump Administration wanted all along. Of course, that was met with Homan ordering him to drop and give him 20, with Johnson's agent looking to negotiate down to three pushups on his knees. There was even a joke about how the shootings in Minneapolis and the Epstein Files have had to take turns keeping the spotlight off of one another, and how one agent thought that their mission was to arrest Don Lemon.

Border Czar Tom Homan meets with ICE unit commanders to clarify mission objectives pic.twitter.com/DbuYVZsRFW — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 1, 2026 Show Full Tweet

SNL Cut For Time: "The Incident," "Walk Club" & "Mom's Camera Roll"

In "The Incident," a married couple (Taylor and James Austin Johnson) is worried they were caught having sex. Spoiler? It would be safe to say that at least one person (Sarah Sherman) caught them having sex. In "Walk Club," a group of moms (Taylor, Sherman, Ashley Padilla, Veronika Slowikowska, Chloe Fineman, and Jane Wickline) is more than just a walk club. They're a very, very competitive walk club. Finally, "Mom's Camera Roll" sees Ben Marshall and Tommy Brennan dropping a musical ode to a mom's (Taylor) camera roll.

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!