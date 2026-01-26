Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Cut For Time: An Eye-Opening "The Incident"; "Walk Club" Gets Real

Check out two SNL Cut For Time sketches from last weekend that were released: the eye-opening "The Incident" and a competitive "Walk Club."

Before we wrap up this past weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live with host Teyana Taylor and musical guest Geese and set our sights on this weekend's Alexander Skarsgard-hosted (with musical guest Cardi B) effort, we have two SNL Cut For Time sketches to pass along. Without playing a game of "Which Sketch Would They've Replaced?", we'll just say that we could easily make the argument that both sketches were good enough to make the final cut. In "The Incident" (waiting for you above), a married couple (Taylor and James Austin Johnson) is worried they were caught having sex. Spoiler? It would be safe to say that at least one person (Sarah Sherman) caught them having sex. In "Walk Club," a group of moms (Taylor, Sherman, Ashley Padilla, Veronika Slowikowska, Chloe Fineman, and Jane Wickline) is more than just a walk club. They're a very, very competitive walk club – as you're about to see in the video waiting for you below:

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

