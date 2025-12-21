Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Cut For Time: Espresso Martini Defense; Last Stop Christmas Shop

Here's a look at two great SNL "Cut For Time" sketches from this weekend's show: "Espresso Martini" and "Last Stop Christmas Shop."

NBC's Saturday Night Live ended the year and headed into the holidays off of what might have been its best show to date this season, though the departure of SNL star Bowen Yang left it feeling a bit bittersweet. With the long-running, late-night sketch comedy series set to return in less than a month (we were surprised, too), we're getting a look at two sketches that came this close to making the cut and are definitely worth checking out. In the first Cut For Time sketch, Grande, Jeremy Culhane, and Ben Marshall extoll the benefits of an "Espresso Martini" safe room, while Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman "demonstrate" all of its much-needed benefits. Following that, Grande and Sherman are partners (with an assist from Marcello Hernandez) in a Christmas tree business: the "Last Stop Christmas Shop." It says a lot about just how stacked last night's show was, because both of these sketches could've easily made the cut any other week.

Here's a look at the Cut For Time sketches that were released earlier today, with SNL returning on January 17th with host Finn Wolfhard and musical guest A$AP Rocky:

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!