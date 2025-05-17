Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL: Johansson Joins Che & Jost for Season 50 Finale "Joke Swap"

NBC's SNL host Scarlett Johansson joined "Weekend Update's'" Michael Che and Colin Jost for a brutal Season 50 finale "Joke Swap."

As we mentioned earlier tonight, NBC's Saturday Night Live is wrapping up Season 50 with host Scarlett Johansson (Jurassic World Rebirth) and musical guest Bad Bunny. Of course, with this being the season finale, there's the crucial matter of "Weekend Update's'" Michael Che and Colin Jost's "joke swap" tradition that must be addressed. Why? Because Johansson was the topic of some choice joke headlines that Che had Jost read during the previous "Joke Swap" in December 2024 (while Johansson watched backstage live as it went down). After Johansson teased "retaliation" in a recent interview that dropped before she was officially announced as the season finale host, we couldn't wait to see what would be unleashed (and by whom).

After a run of killer headlines from the past week and the return of the amazing Miss Eggy (Ego Nwodim) talking about airline food (after Jost introduced her as getting fined by the FCC for her last appearance)… it was time! "Lorne! Retire, bitch! Let me run the show!" was how Che had Jost kick things off. First up, Jost had to tell jokes about CBS's Black daytime soap opera The Gates and shots at Kendrick Lamar, while Che had to make jokes about Minecraft, pedophilia, and white women. Then, Johansson came out for Che to "apologize" to, which led to a nice run of self-deprecating jokes (including upgrading where he sells crack). But then it was Jost's turn, and that included ending with Jost applying lipstick and telling Michaels that he would do "anything" to run SNL. It was an exchange that has to be seen to be truly appreciated because we definitely can't do them justice by transcribing them.

Season 50 Finale Joke Swap with Colin and Che! pic.twitter.com/zkV7oMyP2r — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 18, 2025 Show Full Tweet

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

