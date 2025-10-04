Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL: Kenan Thompson Drops Some Well-Wishes Ahead of Season 51 Return

NBC's Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson had some kind words and well-wishes to share before tonight's Season 51 premiere.

With only hours to go until NBC's Saturday Night Live kicks off Season 51 with host Bad Bunny and musical guest Doja Cat (and maybe Taylor Swift), SNL icon Kenan Thompson is checking in on social media to share some kind words, a couple of looks behind the scenes, and a great Family Guy clip. "SNL, WE BACK AT IT!!! Season 51 is on the way, and ya boy is steppin' into YEAR 23 with the fam!! What a wild, beautiful ride it's been.❤️🙏🏾Truly grateful. LET'S GOOOO!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾," Thompson wrote as the caption to his Instagram post. "And to our recently departed, all the love in the world and now the world is your oyster!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Blessings on your journeys!!! Enjoy the show everyone!!!"

Here's a look at Thompson's post from this afternoon, followed by recent comments from EP Lorne Michaels regarding this season's changes and more:

During the 77th Emmy Awards red carpet, SNL EP Lorne Michaels spoke with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner about the recent changes. "The show has always brought people in from different ages and different generations, and it's how it revives itself," Michaels explained. "It's always hard when people leave, but there's a time for that, and our audience has always stayed relatively young, and more so now with TikTok," Michaels added, pointing to how SNL has had a long tradition of cast changes, and that while it can be painful, it's also one of the main reasons why the long-running late-night sketch comedy series has lasted as long as it has. "Change is good. The people we're bringing in, I'm really excited about." You can check out the exchange in the video above, where Michaels also discusses what it was like working on SNL50 for two years.

NBC's SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon).

