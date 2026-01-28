Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Midweek Sketch Spoiler: Alexander Skarsgard Is Really, Really Tall

In the following midweek sketch, SNL's Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska are "big" fans of host Alexander Skarsgård.

Article Summary Alexander Skarsgård's height steals the show in SNL's latest midweek sketch preview.

Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska gush over Skarsgård’s presence.

Unfortunately, Ben Marshall isns't exactly part of the Skarsgård lovefest.

Check out new SNL "Cut for Time" sketches, including "The Incident" and "Walk Club."

With host Alexander Skarsgård and musical guest Cardi B set to light up Studios 8H this weekend, NBC's Saturday Night Live is kicking off the week with an SNL Midweek Sketch that drops a huge spoiler. Brace yourselves because it seems… Skarsgård is tall – like, very, very tall. And that's an aspect of Skarsgård that Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska just can't get enough of. At least, until Ben Marshall shows up with his "problematic energy"…

SNL Cut For Time: "The Incident," "Walk Club" & "Mom's Camera Roll"

In "The Incident," a married couple (Taylor and James Austin Johnson) is worried they were caught having sex. Spoiler? It would be safe to say that at least one person (Sarah Sherman) caught them having sex. In "Walk Club," a group of moms (Taylor, Sherman, Ashley Padilla, Veronika Slowikowska, Chloe Fineman, and Jane Wickline) is more than just a walk club. They're a very, very competitive walk club. Finally, "Mom's Camera Roll" sees Ben Marshall and Tommy Brennan dropping a musical ode to a mom's (Taylor) camera roll.

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

