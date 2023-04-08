SNL: Molly Shannon on Courtney Love Confronting Her Over Impression Set to host Saturday Night Live tonight, Molly Shannon shared what went down when Courtney Love confronted her about her SNL impression.

With only hours to go until SNL alum Molly Shannon and musical guest the Jonas Brothers hit the stages of Studio 8H, we usually like to cover something newsworthy and/or interesting connected with that week's host or musical performer. And Shannon shared a great story while visiting with fellow SNL alum Jimmy Fallon on NBC's The Tonight Show. Checking in to promote this weekend's return as well as her new memoir, Hello, Molly!, Shannon shared what went down when the very real Courtney Love (of Hole, Nirvana, and the late Kurt Cobain fame) showed up at Studio 8H wanting to confront Shannon over her over-the-top, widely popular & insanely funny impersonation. Increasing the potential violence factor in all of this? Shannon was dressed as Love at the time…

When "the real Courtney Love showed up," Shannon shared, "she was mad!" Shannon continued, "She was like, 'Where's Molly?' She was going around the studio hunting me down, ready to maybe punch me." As if having an angry Love stalking the halls of Studio 8H looking for you wasn't bad enough, Shannon just so happened to be dressed in a stained negligee as Love while all of this was going on (rehearsals, after all). "She smelled like witchy oils. And she was tall. She was tough" was how Shannon described her initial impressions of Love when the two finally met up. But right after Love demanded to know if she was making fun of her, Shannon defused the situation via "The Power of Bumming a Cigarette." Guess what? It looks like it (and some flattery) worked.

"And she gave me a cigarette, and we smoked together," explaining to Love that imitations like that are meant as the highest form of flattery (as the expression goes). "You know, when somebody does you, that's cool!" Shannon shared, with Love responding with, "Yeah, yeah, yeah." Though admitting she was "scared" at the time, Shannon is actually a big fan of both the rocker and her SNL role. "I loved her, and she was fun to play. She's the total opposite of me in real life. She doesn't care about breaking the rules and being a bad girl, and I'm more like a good girl," Shannon shared.

And for a look at Shannon in action, check out "The Courtney Love Show" sketch from SNL Season 21:

Joined by SNL cast member Ego Nwodim, we learn why the Jonas Brothers can't have chocolate, that trying to do the show outside isn't a good idea (neither is losing the Jonas Brothers), and that Shannon's proven "technique" for nerves still works during this week's on-stage promo. But before you check it out below, don't forget that the following weekend brings host Ana de Armas with musical guest Karol G to Studio 8H for the third live show in a row.

Here's a flashback to last night when SNL offered us a look at Shannon and the cast checking in from read-thru – take a look:

Now, here's a look at Shannon's return to Studio 8H for this weekend's show – her very early return:

NBC's SNL Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.