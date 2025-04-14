Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL: New 360-Degree Looks at 50th Anniversary Special Released

NBC's Saturday Night Live released an SNL 50 playlist offering viewers a 360-degree experience with each of the night's segments/sketches.

The bad news? We're going to be painfully lacking in our weekend dose of NBC's Saturday Night Live over the next few weeks – with SNL returning on May 3rd with host Quinta Brunson (ABC's Abbott Elementary) and musical guest Benson Boone. The good news? With this being SNL's milestone 50th season, there are a ton of cool specials out there to catch up on between now and when the long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series returns next month. To help pass the time, SNL released a different way to look back at February's three-hour primetime anniversary special – "different" as in 360 degrees. That's right, you get to control the camera to see what was going on behind the cameras and off-camera while the sketches were running – and they've released everything from the opening monologue to the ending "goodnights."

Along with a 360-look at the SNL 50 opening monologue waiting for you above, here's a rundown of special looks at the 50th anniversary special from February – including the ones that were released a little more than a month ago:

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!