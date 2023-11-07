Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: nbc, Pete Davidson, please don't destroy, snl, taylor swift

SNL: Please Don't Destroy on Taylor Swift Joining "Three Sad Virgins"

SNL stars Please Don't Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins & Martin Herlihy) discuss pitching the "Three Sad Virgins" sketch to Taylor Swift.

With the next new show for NBC's Saturday Night Live hitting this weekend, we like it when we get opportunities to cover SNL beyond the regular rollout that comes during the days leading up to a new show. For this go-around, we have Please Don't Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins & Martin Herlihy) checking in with Jimmy Fallon on NBC's The Tonight Show to cover a wide range of topics – from how they got their start on SNL to their Peacock film, Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain. It also gave SNL alum Fallon a chance to ask the trio about some of their previous filmed sketches – specifically, Fallon was fascinated to learn how they were able to get Taylor Swift to join Pete Davidson for the "Three Sad Virgins" music video sketch. Kicking in at around the 7:20 mark in the video below, the trio discuss the November 13, 2021, episode that saw Swift perform the ten-minute version of "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)." But perhaps equally impressive was Swift joining Davidson for a special music video celebrating Davidson and his "friends" Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy – "Three Sad Virgins." And just when things couldn't get any more insulting, Swift comes in for the bridge – and then things got a lot worse.

Here's a look at the sketch from Season 47, followed by what Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy discussing with Fallon how they never expected Swift to give the green light to take part as quickly as she did:

And here's a look at SNL rolling out the video red carpet for host Timothee Chalamet and boygenius ahead of this weekend's show – and don't forget that host Jason Momoa ("Aquaman" franchise) and musical guest Tate McRae are on tap for November 18th:

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

