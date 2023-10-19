Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: bad bunny, nbc, saturday night live, snl

SNL Promo: Heidi Gardner Gets Message in Bad Bunny's Music & More

In this week's on-stage promo, It's Puerto Rico, music & mosquitos for SNL host/musical guest Bad Bunny and cast member Heidi Gardner.

With only days to go until host & musical guest Bad Bunny takes the stages of Studio 8H for this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live. And with it being Thursday evening, we've reached our second-favorite part of the week (second only to the show) – the on-stage promos. For this go around, SNL cast member Heidi Gardner has some serious issues rolling her "R's" before bluntly explaining why she can't share the reasons she loves his music. And then, in the last promo, Bad Bunny does the superhero thing and saves Gardner from a mosquito.

And don't forget that October 28th brings host/comedian Nate Bargatze and musical guest Foo Fighters to the stages of Studio 8H for the Halloween weekend. Now, here's a look at Bad Bunny & Gardner with this week's on-stage promo:

SNL Welcomes Host/Musical Guest Bad Bunny

Now, here's a look back at how the read-thru went on Wednesday night for Bad Bunny and the SNL cast – followed by a rewind of the previous three days:

During the midweek sketch from earlier on Wednesday (with James Austin Johnson as the ring announcer), it was "Benito" challenging "Bad Bunny" for the SNL title – and it's a pretty sweet title belt, too:

On Tuesday, SNL rolled out the video intro "red carpet" for the mega-multi-talent Bad Bunny, who's been having a pretty good run of things lately. The Grammy Award-winner recently dropped the surprise LP Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana (Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow") to praise from fans & critics alike. Here's a look at the welcome video that was released earlier this week:

Of course, Bad Bunny is no newbie to SNL, appearing as the musical guest on the February 20, 2021, episode (with host Regé-Jean Page) – and appearing in the sketches "Loco" and "Sea Shanty":

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and show alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

