SNL Returns in December: Wiig, Chalamet, Springsteen, Dua Lipa & More

So after a six-episode start that saw Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Adele, John Mulaney, and Dave Chappelle serving as hosts and Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., The Strokes, and Foo Fighters bringing the sound to Studio 8H, what's next for NBC's Saturday Night Live? Viewers will find out on December 5 when the long-running sketch comedy/music series returns for the first of three live episodes before the end-of-the-year break. Host Jason Bateman is set to welcome us back, with Morgan Wallen getting another chance to get things right. Then on December 12, we have Timothee Chalamet as our ringmaster and Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band as the "guest house band." Finally, December 12 brings SNL vet Kristen Wiig and musical artist Dua Lipa for the pre-break fest.

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden (Bennett will continue as Michael Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.