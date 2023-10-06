Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV | Tagged: nbc, preview, saturday night live, season 49, snl

SNL: Sarah Sherman, James Austin Johnson Reportedly Join Main Cast

Reports are that Sarah Sherman & James Austin Johnson have been promoted to the main SNL cast for NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49.

With the WGA nearing a final vote to ratify its new three-year deal and SAG-AFTRA & AMPTP returning for talks later today, things are slowly beginning to get back to some sense of normalcy. And for NBC's Saturday Night Live, it's been a particularly busy week with the news that Season 49 would be kicking off this month – with SAG-AFTRA's blessing (more on that in a minute). October 14th sees SNL alum Pete Davidson & musical guest Ice Spice taking the stages of Studio 8H, while October 21st brings Bad Bunny as host & musical guest. In addition, we learned that Chloe Troast had joined the cast – but it doesn't look like that's the last of the casting news. Both TVLine and Saturday Night Network are reporting that James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman have been promoted from feature players to the main cast (though NBC has not officially commented). If true, both bump-ups were more than well-deserved. Johnson added a whole new take to Donald Trump that past impersonators couldn't pull off – "The Out-of-Office Trump," an entirely different beast. As for Sherman, well… we wear our hearts on our sleeves for Sherman's talents. She gets your attention with the wickedly twisted & highly innovative "horror humor" and then shifts gears to keep your attention with some wonderful "Weekend Update" runs (sorry, Colin Jost).

If true, both bump-ups were more than well-deserved. Johnson added a whole new take to Donald Trump that previous SNL impersonators couldn't pull off – "The Out-of-Office Trump," an entirely different beast. As for Sherman, well… we wear our hearts on our sleeves for Sherman's talents. She gets your attention with the wickedly twisted & highly innovative "horror humor" and then shifts gears to keep your attention with some wonderful "Weekend Update" runs (sorry, Colin Jost).

"SAG-AFTRA members appearing on 'Saturday Night Live' either as hosts, guests, or cast members are working under the Network Code agreement, which is not a contract we are striking. They are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations," the message to SAG-AFTRA members from earlier this week began. "The program is a SAG-AFTRA non-dramatic production under a separate agreement that is not subject to the union's strike order." Now, here's a look back at the post announcing Troast as the newest cast member:

SAG-AFTRA members appearing on Saturday Night Live either as hosts, guests, or cast members are working under the Network Code agreement, which is not a contract we are striking. They are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations. The program is a SAG-AFTRA non-dramatic production under a separate agreement that is not subject to the union's strike order. The majority of our members who are regular cast on Saturday Night Live had contractual obligations to the show prior to the strike. Many are under option agreements that require them to return to the show if the producers exercise their option which the producers have done. Our members are also subject to a "No Strike Clause" in the Network Code Collective Bargaining Agreement. This means our performers agree not to strike during the term of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and to show up to work during this term (the Network Code runs through June 30, 2024). By not showing up to work, our performers can be held in breach of contract and the Union is prohibited from advising them not to work. It is important to recognize that SAG-AFTRA is fighting against the studios and not members who are required to go to work every day under other union contracts or personal service agreements. We stand with our union siblings across the industry as we also recognize our obligations under federal labor law."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!