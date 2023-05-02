SNL, Stephen Colbert, Daily Show & More: Late-Night/WGA Strike Update Here's a look at how the WGA/AMPTP strike is impacting late-night: SNL, Stephen Colbert, The Daily Show, John Oliver, Bill Maher & more.

Only 12 hours after the WGA/AMPTP strike kicked in, late-night is feeling the heaviest (and quickest) impact so far. Beginning today, viewers will see CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers will be shutting down production & going to reruns. HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver are also shutting down (as is Comedy Central's The Daily Show, though no official word on if there will be reruns or different programming in place of new shows). As for NBC's Saturday Night Live, there hasn't been an official decision announced regarding this weekend's show – which was to see SNL alum & Peacock's Bupkis star Pete Davidson host. According to reporting from Deadline: Hollywood, SNL creator Lorne Michaels is reportedly weighing several options and may not make a decision on this weekend's show until later in the week. "We have to think about our crew too. I absolutely support the writers, and I want the writers to get what they deserve and need, but I don't want our crew to be out of work. We can't make this art without each other," a member of the SNL team shared.

