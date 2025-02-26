Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Team, Host Shane Gillis Check in From Tonight's Table Read-Thru

With SNL Season 50 resuming this weekend, here's a look at host Shane Gillis with SNL's writers and cast during tonight's read-thru.

With Shane Gillis (Netflix's Tires) hosting and Tate McRae as the musical guest (with Lady Gaga stepping up to do double duty as both host and musical guest on March 18th) for this weekend's return of NBC's Saturday Night Live, we were treated to the midweek sketch earlier today. In the clip above, Gillis made his way through Studio 8H and saw firsthand from Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Ashley Padilla, Mikey Day, and Please Don't Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy) how everyone is still dealing with SNL50 hangover.

For this go-around, it's the official table read-thru for Saturday night's show – with a look at the entire table read group followed by a look at Gillis:

SNL Went "360" for 50th Anniversary

Now, here's something very cool – a very "well-rounded" way of looking back at SNL50: The Anniversary Special. The following clips from the big anniversary event give you a chance to check out three key segments from a 360-degree perspective. That means when you check out Steve Martin, Martin Short, and John Mulaney during the opening monologue, you can "move" the video around to get a look at what was going on all around the studio. In addition, we have a look at the "Debbie Downer: Bar" with Rachel Dratch, Jimmy Fallon, Ayo Edebiri, Drew Barrymore, and Robert De Niro, and "Weekend Update" with Colin Jost and Michael Che:

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

