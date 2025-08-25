Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Writer Celeste Yim Departing Ahead of Season 51 After 5 Seasons

In a heartfelt post, SNL writer Celeste Yim confirmed they are departing NBC's long-running late-night comedy series after five seasons.

Last week, NBC's Saturday Night Live EP Lorne Michaels dropped word during an interview with Puck's Matt Belloni that we could be getting some news beginning this week regarding who's staying, who's going, and who's joining SNL before it returns for Season 51 on October 4th. The report referred to the changes as a "significant shake-up," with Michaels noting that the upcoming season comes with the pressure to reinvent. One of those changes was made official on social media heading into Monday, with writer Celeste Yim confirming that they are departing the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series after five seasons.

"After five seasons, I'm leaving my job at Saturday Night Live. Lorne hired me over the phone when I was 23 and the job literally made all of my dreams come true BUT it was also grueling and I slept in my office every week BUT my friends helped me with everything BUT I got yelled at by random famous men BUT some famous girls too BUT I loved it and I laughed every day and it's where I grew up," Yim shared in a heartfelt Instagram post, which included a behind-the-scenes image gallery from Yim's time with the show. "I hate when other people say this but it's true that I was the first ever out trans person to be a writer for SNL. I always felt honored to be working within the long tradition of queer writing at the show. Many don't know this but Chevy is non-binary! I feel so powerless to protect trans people in the world but writing connects us and makes us permanent, so it's what I will continue to do," Yim added.

