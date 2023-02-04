Snow: Kit Harington on What Fans Can Do to Guarantee GOT Spinoff Kit Harington & The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon came up with the "perfect plan" to guarantee the Game of Thrones spinoff series, Snow.

Between Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav's mandate that the WBD do more with its IPs and the success of HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel series House of the Dragon, it's no surprise that more & more attention is being turned toward Kit Harington's reported return as Jon Snow for the spinoff sequel series "Snow" (possibly a working title). So much so that even NBC's The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon (not exactly "late-night's David Frost when it comes to interviewing) dared to go there when Harington stopped by (with the news that he and his wife, Rose Leslie, were expecting another child, so congratulations to both on that one).

Starting at around the 3:10 mark, Harington discusses what it was like attending a GOT convention in Los Angeles back in December 2022 (more on that in a minute). From there, Fallon springboards into the spinoff rumblings, with Harington playing a bit coy about what he could say while joking about how he may have to return, so people keep remembering him. From there, Fallon & Harington came up with a fool-proof plan that would guarantee the spinoff gets made. And while we won't spoil it, let's just say that it would involve the fans literally doing nothing. Here's a look at Harington's late-night visit with Fallon from Friday night, followed by a look back at what we've learned about "Snow" so far:

George RR Martin & Kit Harington on "GOT" Spinoff Series "Snow"

In a blog post from Summer 2022, GRRM confirmed that the working title was "Snow," joining three other live-action shows in development at HBO and that the project "has been in development almost as long as the other three," but the news only leaked recently. GRRM also confirmed "it was Kit Harington who brought the idea to us" and that Harington also brought in "his own team" of writers and showrunners. And though their names haven't been cleared for release yet, GRRM says "they are terrific." The celebrated author also confirmed his involvement in the series. "Kit's team have visited me here in Santa Fe and worked with me and my own team of brilliant, talented writers/ consultants to hammer out the show," GRRM continued. While he made it clear that none of the projects had received an official green light yet, GRRM offered a pretty impressive-sounding update at the time on how development was going. "All four of these successor shows are still in the script stage. Outlines and treatments have been written and approved, scripts have been written, notes have been given, second and third drafts have been written," the author wrote.

"I think if you asked him, he would've felt he got off lightly. At the end of the show, when we find him in that cell, he's preparing to be beheaded, and he wants to be. He's done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse," Harington shared during his appearance at a Los Angeles GOT convention in December 2022, when asked about where Snow's head was at heading into the series-ender after having killed Daenerys (Clarke).

"He's gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that, that's interesting," Harington continued, clearly alluding to the tortured hero's mindset heading into the end credits (and into his own series). "So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there's always this feeling of like… I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are OK. He's not OK."