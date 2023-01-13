Snowpiercer Done at TNT; Season 4, Prequel/Sequel Being Shopped Warner Bros. Discovery's TNT confirmed that Snowpiercer won't air on the network, with the completed Season 4 & more being shopped elsewhere.

Back in June 2022, fans of TNT's Snowpiercer learned that Layton (Daveed Diggs), Wilford (Sean Bean), and Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) would have a fourth & final season to take control of humanity's future. But in the streaming world, 6+ months is a lifetime, with Deadline Hollywood confirming that the completed season will not air on Warner Bros. Discovery's network. The move is believed to be part of WBD's infamous hack-n-slash efforts for tax write-off purposes as the company looks to make billions in savings. Tomorrow Studios is reportedly shopping the final season as well as a potential prequel & sequel for a new home. "We can confirm that TNT will not air season four of Snowpiercer," a TNT spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline Hollywood. "This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors and crew who brought Snowpiercer's extraordinary post-apocalyptic world to life remains strong. We have been working collaboratively with the producers since last year to help the series find a new home where fans can continue to enjoy the compelling story and exceptional visual experience. We look forward to working with them on future projects."

"We love 'Snowpiercer' and believe season four completes a story with incredible talent that will entertain viewers while exploring issues of climate change and class warfare. We are so passionate about this series that we have acquired the rights to control the franchise," Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein, CEO/Partner, and Becky Clements, a President/Partner, said in a statement following the news. "We hope to find the perfect partner shortly and finish a great ride with the final season." The fourth season is executive produced by new showrunner Paul Zbyszewski, Christoph Schrewe, Adelstein and Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt & Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers, Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.