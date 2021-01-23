Snowpiercer Season 2: Daveed Diggs' Layton Recaps The Story So Far

When TNT's Snowpiercer pulls out of the station this Monday for its second season, it does so with a pretty important new passenger on board: the very-much-alive-and-very-much-real Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean). While there's still some question if the original owner of the train will be their savior or their destroyer, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) don't appear to be willing to give him the benefit of the doubt- and rightfully so. But with the season premiere set for Monday, January 25, and the series recently renewed for a third season, TNT is letting Diggs channel his inner Layton to offer his perspective on what went down last season to get us to this point.

So here's a look at Diggs' recap of Season 1, offering us Layton's perspective on the journey so far:

But the rest of the cast didn't want to feel left out, it's just that they were given slightly less time to run down the first season than Diggs received- about 3:07 shorter to be kinda precise:

For a look at what's to come from the emergence of Mr. Wilford, check out the official trailer for the second season of TNT's Snowpiercer– with the series set to return on Monday, January 25:

At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Diggs) emerging as the train's leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she's out there, it's revealed that Alexandra (Blanchard), Melanie's daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford's dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

Snowpiercer stars Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Grammy and Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Black-ish), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World), Emmy nominee Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Battle of the Sexes), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders, The Zookeeper's Wife), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo), and Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead).

TNT's Snowpiercer is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.