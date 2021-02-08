Snowpiercer Season 2 E03 Preview: Melanie's Mission; Layton's Regrets

After an episode that found a way to mix hope with tragic despair and raw cruelty, and Till (Mickey Sumner) promoted to detective to investigate a disturbing case, this week's episode of TNT's Snowpiercer finds the definitely-not-their-savior Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean), Layton (Daveed Diggs), and Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) all unified (for the moment) by a common cause: a chance at warmth… and a chance to start again. But as you're about to see in the following preview images and promo for this week's "A Great Odyssey," their hope for a better future is contingent upon Melanie spending some solo time (about a month) at a remote research station. Meanwhile, Layton is going to have some serious soul-searching to do now that someone he once thought lost forever is back.

Snowpiercer Season 2, Episode 3 "A Great Odyssey": Melanie prepares to embark on the most treacherous mission of her life yet; Layton is forced to consider the choices he has made. Teleplay by Zak Schwartz.

For a look at what's to come from the re-emergence of Mr. Wilford, check out the official trailer for the second season of TNT's Snowpiercer– with the series airing Monday nights at 9 pm ET:

At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Diggs) emerging as the train's leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she's out there, it's revealed that Alexandra (Blanchard), Melanie's daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford's dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

Snowpiercer stars Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Grammy and Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Black-ish), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World), Emmy nominee Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Battle of the Sexes), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders, The Zookeeper's Wife), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo), and Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead).

TNT's Snowpiercer is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.