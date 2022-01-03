Snowpiercer Season 3 Trailer: They're Coming to Get Their Train Back

It's a new year, it's the start of the first work week of the said new year, and we're exactly three weeks away from the return of TNT's Snowpiercer for a third season. So today seemed like as good of a day as any to premiere the official trailer for the hit series return (with an order for a fourth season already locked in) to see what lies ahead for Layton (Daveed Diggs), Melanie (Jennifer Connelly), and Wilford (Sean Bean). With Wilford looking to consolidate power while Layton and his people search for Melanie, the unexpected happens that could end up being the biggest game-changer of all. The earth is warming… and hope is rising. But what is the secret behind "New Eden"? And who will live long enough to reach it? Because as much as Wilford believes he's in control, there's someone by the name of "Layton" who plans on taking the train back- and he's not coming alone.

With TNT's Snowpiercer returning for its third season on January 24, here's a look at the official trailer:

Snowpiercer: Season 3 Premieres January 24, 2022 | Official Trailer | TNT

At the end of "Snowpiercer" season two, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright), who were banished to Big Alice's compost car, plotted to take back Snowpiercer. With the help of Javier (Roberto Urbina) and Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Layton and Ruth made it back to Snowpiercer and rallied with their supporters. Josie (Katie McGuiness) destroyed the Aquarium car, separating Snowpiercer's head from the remaining 1,023 cars. Season three picks up with Layton (Diggs) and his inner circle commanding a small 10 car "pirate train" in search of Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization; while back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is consolidating power, awaiting Layton's return.

Snowpiercer: Daveed Diggs' Season 4 Renewal Announcement | TNT

Archie Panjabi and Chelsea Harris join the season three cast, with Mike O'Malley being elevated to a series regular. Snowpiercer season three also stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg. TNT's Snowpiercer is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Aubrey Nealon, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson, as well as the original film's producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi. Tomorrow Studios produces along with CJ Entertainment, with ITV Studios handling international distribution.