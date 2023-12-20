Posted in: Netflix, TNT, TV | Tagged: mike o'malley, preview, season 4, snowpiercer

Snowpiercer Star Optimistic Season 4 Is "Going to End Up Somewhere"

Snowpiercer star Mike O'Malley (Sam Roche) offered a quick update on Season 4, sounding optimistic about the show's future.

January 13, 2024, will mark the one-year anniversary of when the news hit that the Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, and Jennifer Connelly -starring Snowpiercer wouldn't be returning. What made the bad news even worse was that a fourth season was completed – with the show's producers promising to find the series a new home for Season 4 – and possibly more. Since that time, a lot of the entertainment industry was forced to hit the pause button due to the WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes. But with new three-year deals in place, business is beginning to get back to "normal" – and that could mean some glimmers of hope, courtesy of series star Mike O'Malley (Sam Roche).

"I'm trying to get an answer on that," O'Malley shared during a conversation with TVLine when asked if there was any update on the show's status. The creator of NBC's upcoming sitcom Extended Family added that the fourth season sees "incredible storytelling done by our [new] showrunner Paul Zbyszewski." As for that finished fourth season, O'Malley sounded confident that a home would be found sooner rather than later, adding that the "entire fourth season is in the can, and that's going to end up somewhere." As for talk of the fourth season officially wrapping up the series, O'Malley reveals that things could go either way. "We were actually hoping that we'd keep going, but I think there's an ending to that where it could be the end, and it's very hopeful," O'Malley explained. So I really, really can't wait for that show to get out there and for people to see it because it's awesome."

"We love 'Snowpiercer' and believe season four completes a story with incredible talent that will entertain viewers while exploring issues of climate change and class warfare. We are so passionate about this series that we have acquired the rights to control the franchise," Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein, CEO/Partner, and Becky Clements, a President/Partner, said in a statement following the news. "We hope to find the perfect partner shortly and finish a great ride with the final season." Clark Gregg (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD) and Michael Aronov (The Americans) had joined the cast for the fourth season. Snowpiercer is executive produced by new showrunner Paul Zbyszewski, Christoph Schrewe, Adelstein and Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt & Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers, Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!