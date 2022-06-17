Snowpiercer: TNT Series Set to Reach Final Destination with Season 4

Layton (Daveed Diggs), Wilford (Sean Bean), and Melanie's (Jennifer Connelly) respective final endgames have one final season to come into play, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that the upcoming fourth season will be the final one for TNT's Snowpiercer. "We can confirm that Snowpiercer will end after a successful, multi-season run on TNT," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement to Deadline. "Its talented writers, actors, and crew took an extraordinary premise and brought it to life in thrilling ways. It was critically acclaimed, had a significant impact on the post-apocalyptic genre, and now remains in the hearts and minds of fans forever." Reportedly, the cast's contract options were coming up to expire so the decision was made to free up the actors to pursue other projects. The news comes as WarnerMedia Discovery continues evaluating the company's networks and programming efforts.

"I'm so grateful to everyone at TNT and Tomorrow Studios for letting me join the riveting world of 'Snowpiercer' that Graeme and Aubrey [Nealon] have so beautifully crafted and built. We have an exciting fourth season planned, and I can't wait to be on set with such an incredible cast and crew as we continue to explore new worlds, create new mysteries, and develop character relationships," said Paul Zbyszewski (ABC's Agents of SHIELD) at the time he was announced as the new showrunner. Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements added in a joint statement, "Graeme and Aubrey masterfully brought the thrilling world and unique characters of Snowpiercer to life, and we couldn't be more grateful for their contributions. We are excited for fans to see Paul thrillingly propel the complex journey of 'Snowpiercer' even further with Christoph continuing in his role as directing executive producer, especially as Clark and Michael join our incredibly talented cast."