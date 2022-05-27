So You Think You Can Dance Judge Matthew Morrison Departs: Details

Early into the 17th season return of FOX's So You Think You Can Dance and the dance competition series is already down one judge. Earlier today, Matthew Morrison (Glee, AHS 1984) confirmed that he was departing the show for failure to, as he writes in his statement, "follow competition production protocols." Hosted by Cat Deely, Morrison had joined Stephen "tWitch" Boss and JoJo Siwa at the judges' table. "Having the opportunity to be a judge on 'So You Think You Can Dance' was an incredible honor for me. Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show. After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly," Morrison said in a statement to EW. "I cannot apologize enough to all involved, and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet." Details on Morrison's breach of protocols is not known, and he will be appearing in a total of four pre-taped episodes (with a new judge expected to be announced ahead of the next round of competition episodes, beginning June 15).

Now here's a look back at the trailer and overview for FOX's So You Think You Can Dance Season 17:

The 17th season of the hit dance competition series SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE features highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition. Hosted by Cat Deeley, this season will introduce a new dynamic judging panel – welcoming home Stephen "tWitch" Boss, alongside Emmy-, Tony- and Golden Globe-nominated artist Matthew Morrison and dancer, singer and digital sensation JoJo Siwa.

FOX's So You Think You Can Dance is from Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment and MRC. The series is executive-produced by co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Rosie Seitchik, Eli Holzman, and Aaron Saidman on behalf of 19 Entertainment, with Seitchik also serving as showrunner. Over the course of its 16 seasons, the dance competition series has earned 71 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 17 Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Costumes, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design.