Solar Opposites Holiday Special Finds Korvo Asking "WTF is Christmas?"

Going into the 2021 holiday season, Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan's hit Hulu series Solar Opposites has been having a pretty good run of things as animated series go. With the series not set to return for a third season in 2022, it will do so with the satisfaction of knowing that it already has the go-ahead for a fourth season, too. So what better way to give back to the viewers who helped make it all possible than to have Korvo (Roiland), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and the Pupa (Sagan McMahan) help you get into the holiday spirit with A Very Solar Holiday Opposites Special, set to debut on Monday, November 22nd on the streamer. And the best part of what you're reading right now? It comes with the news that we have a teaser and music video (yup) to make it all official:

With the special episode set to premiere on November 22nd, here's a look at the official teaser followed by an extended look in the form of the NSFW music video for "WTF is Christmas?" (with Korvo getting an assist from Darren Criss) that's not for the easily offended:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: WTF is Christmas? Solar Opposites Holiday Special November 22 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k4Vu7FWgNw4)

A Very Solar Holiday Opposites Special: HO HO HO! The Solars don't understand the holidays, but that won't stop them from trying!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: "WTF is Christmas?" | A Solar Opposites Song ft. Darren Criss (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XgaKOdQAaCc&t=111s)

In Roiland and McMahan's adult animated series, four aliens escape from their exploding homeworld only to crash land into a move-in-ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack (Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry Terry (Middleditch) and Jesse (Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them, and terraform the Earth. The series also features an all-star line-up of voice actors that's included Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Christina Hendricks, Jason Mantzoukas, Liam Cunningham, Rainn Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, and more.