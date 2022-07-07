Solar Opposites: New Season 3 Teaser Walks Right Up to the Line

With less than a week to go until Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan's (Rick & Morty, Star Trek: Lower Decks) Solar Opposites crash lands back onto Hulu for its third season, viewers are getting another look at what they can expect with the release of a new teaser. And after spending the past two seasons trying to get their collective acts together as a team, it looks like Korvo (Justin Roiland), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and Pupa (Sagan McMahan) are going to focus more on being… a family?!

Executive produced by Roiland, McMahan & Josh Bycel, and produced by 20th Television Animation, here's a look at the newest teaser for the animated series, followed by a look back at the official trailer for the 11-episode third season of Solar Opposites, set to crash land on Hulu on Wednesday, July 13th:

Co-created by Justin Roiland ("Rick & Morty") and Mike McMahan ("Rick & Morty", "Star Trek: Lower Decks"), "Solar Opposites" centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In season three, this alien team strives to be less of a team and more of a family team.

"Weird off-model drawings of Rick and Morty in an altercation with the Solars. Who would win?" asked Roiland in his Instagram post sharing some artwork mashing up Solar Opposites and Rick and Morty and asking who would win in a face-off. While at first thinking it was a foregone conclusion, Roiland isn't quite certain how things could turn out. "Yeah, I was thinking Rick without breaking a sweat, but the solar may be so dumb that they'd be hard to predict. Could throw things off. Also, Rick may get bored dealing with them and just walk," he added.