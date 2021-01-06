Solar Opposites Season 2 Teaser: Maybe Korvo Gets It Right By March?

During July 2020's Comic-Con@Home virtual convention, Solar Opposites co-creators Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan shared a sneak preview of the second season of Hulu's adult animated series showing just how important summer vacation and summer camp can be to keep Korvo (Roiland), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), and Jesse (Mary Mack) from pretty much killing each other. But now that summer's come and gone (and thankfully, so has 2020), it's time to look ahead to the second season- which we learned from the streaming service on Wednesday is set to premiere on Friday, March 26.

And if you haven't figured it out already from the preview just described? Our foursome is still stuck on Earth- making Korvo the real "sucker" in the following teaser for the show's return:

Here's a look back at the show's Comic-Con@Home virtual panel, which included the previously-released sneak preview:

In Roiland and McMahan's adult animated series, four aliens escape from their exploding homeworld only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them, and terraform the Earth. The series also features an all-star line-up of voice actors that also includes Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Christina Hendricks, Jason Mantzoukas, Liam Cunningham, Rainn Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, and more.