When Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan's Solar Opposites came crash-landing into Thursday's session of Comic-Con@Home, they did so riding high off of not just knowing that they were coming back for a second season (that we already knew). No, what's impressive is that the series has done so well for the streaming service that a third season has already received a green light. But instead of being cocky and riding the success a little while longer, Roiland, McMahan, and the team behind the adult animated series also brought a sneak preview of the second season. Without giving too much away, let's just say that it combines a new-found "appreciation" for summer vacation and how summer camp can truly save lives- maybe even you're own. Here's a look at several preview images from the clip, followed by the panel video:

In Roiland and McMahan's adult animated series, four aliens escape from their exploding homeworld only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them, and terraform the Earth. The series also features an all-star line-up of voice actors that also includes Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Christina Hendricks, Jason Mantzoukas, Liam Cunningham, Rainn Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, and more.