Solar Opposites Season 4 Preview: Terry's Not In On The "Joke"

With Season 4 set to hit on Hulu beginning on August 14th, here's a sneak preview for Justin Roiland & Mike McMahan's Solar Opposites.

In less than a week, the fourth season of Justin Roiland & Mike McMahan's Solar Opposites hits our screens – but in many ways, it's going to feel like a series start-over, too. Earlier this year, we learned that Roiland would not be returning to the Hulu series and that a search was underway to bring on a new voice actor. Five months later, we were treated to a teaser offering us our first look/listen to Dan Stevens (Legion, The Prince, Central Park) as grouchy alien Korvo on the adult animated series. Now, with the 11-episode fourth season set to hit streaming screens next week (on August 14th, with a Valentine's Day special on tap for next year), we're getting a chance to check out what's ahead for our dysfunctional family. In the "One Week" reminder clip that you're about to see, it becomes painfully (and awkwardly) clear that Terry's not only not in on the "joke," but he also might not have a firm grasp on what an actual joke is…

With Stevens' Korvo being joined by Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and Pupa (Sagan McMahan), here's a look at a mini-preview for the fourth season return of Hulu's Solar Opposites – followed by a look back at the official trailer and the teaser that was released in June previewing Stevens' sound:

"Solar Opposites" centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In Season 4, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal… for a second. Then it's back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!"

