Solar Opposites Season 5 Key Art a Different Take on "Family Values"

Returning on August 12th, here's a look at Hulu's official key art poster for EPs Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel's Solar Opposites Season 5.

With the summer convention season underway, big San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) news being dropped, and the Film and TV industries looking to make up for lost time after the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes impacted their ability to attend the pop culture extravaganza. With that in mind, we wanted to make sure that fans of EPs Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel's Solar Opposites didn't get lost in the mix. After spending Valentine's Day with us, Korvo (Dan Stevens), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and The Pupa (Sagan McMahan) are ready to return to Hulu for a fifth season on August 12th – and let's just say that they have a different perspective on things now that Terry and Korvo tied the knot. Did someone say "family values"? But as you're about to see in the following key art poster that was released, it's pretty safe to say that their definition of "family values" might be a bit different

Now, here's a look back at the official trailer and overview for the fourth season of Hulu's Solar Opposites, the "official" trailer for The Wall – with the official trailer for An Earth-Shatteringly Romantic Solar Valentine's Day Opposites Special waiting above, all to help get everyone up to speed:

"Solar Opposites" centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In Season 4, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal… for a second. Then it's back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!

Produced by 20th Television Animation, Hulu's Solar Opposites is executive-produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel.

