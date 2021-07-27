Solar Opposites Writers-Prods Developing ABC Mexican-American Sitcom

Actor Eva Longoria and Solar Opposites writers Grace Parra Janney and Josh Bycel are teaming up to develop a single-camera comedy for ABC inspired by Parra Janney's own large Mexican-American family in Texas. Working in conjunction with Longaria's UnbeliEVAble Entertainment production company and 20th Television, the duo is planning for a half-house series for the network, according to Deadline Hollywood. The three will serve as executive producers for the new series.

Additional Projects from the Solar Opposites Duo and Longoria

The untitled series is a multi-generational comedy is about an upper-middle-class family handling grief, identity, and a reevaluation of their roles following the death of the family's patriarch. Parra Janney and Bycel are writer-producers on Hulu's animated comedy Solar Opposites, which was created by Rick & Morty's Mike McMahan and Justin Roiland. Parra Janney is also involved with writing McMahan's Paramount+ series Star Trek: Lower Decks, the CBS sitcom Broke that starred Pauley Perrette, and The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. Parra Janney has appeared in front of the camera appearing in the indie film The Sleepless and TV comedies like Master of None, Broke, and Superstore.

Bycel has also served in producing and writing roles for The Big Show Show, LA to Vegas, The Mindy Project, Telenovela, Happy Endings, Scrubs, Psych, and American Dad. He previously worked with Longoria on NBC's Telenovela. "I've been a huge fan of Josh's work since our time together on Telenovela and Grace and I share similar 'Texican' backgrounds," Longoria said. "At UnbeliEVAble we are always pushing to tell real and authentic stories so I'm particularly proud to share one that is not unlike my own family's experience." The actress recently lent her voice to the sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business for Dreamworks and currently filming War of the Worlds from director Rich Lee starring opposite Ice Cube.

