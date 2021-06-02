Boss Baby: Family Business Trailer Released, Film Out July 2nd

Boss Baby: Family Business is coming to theaters and Peacock on July 2nd, and the trailer for the film was released this morning. Starring Alec Baldwin, Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Greenblatt, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Eva Longoria, James Marsden, and Amy Sedaris, the film sounds like a bonkers continuation of the franchise, with spies, aging, evil corporations, mad scientists…all of the things you would expect really. The first Boss Baby came out in 2017 and over $500 million worldwide and spawned a TV show and everything. You can see the trailer for the new Boss Baby film down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS | Official Trailer 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os-wfB8qXoc&ab_channel=PeacockKids)

Boss Baby: Family Business Synopsis

In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation's Oscar-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers—Tim (James Marsden, X-Men franchise) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin)—have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business. Tim and his wife, Carol (Eva Longoria), the breadwinner of the family, live in the suburbs with their super-smart 7-year-old daughter Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt, Avengers: Infinity War), and adorable new infant Tina (Amy Sedaris, Netflix's BoJack Horseman). Tabitha, who's at the top of her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him, but Tim, still in touch with his overactive youthful imagination, worries that she's working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood.

When baby Tina reveals that she's—ta-da!—a top-secret agent for BabyCorp on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha's school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Edwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways, lead them to re-evaluate the meaning of family and discover what truly matters. Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel also reprise their roles as Ted and Tim's parents."