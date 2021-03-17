Solar Opposites Season 2: All Hail, The Great & Mighty Pupa!

With the countdown now down to ten days before the second-season return of Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan's Solar Opposites, the hit Hulu animated series is shining a spotlight on Earth's eventual downfall. With Korvo (Roiland), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and the Pupa (Sagan McMahan) not going anywhere any time soon, there's nothing wrong with take a minute or so to appreciate everything that the little terraformer has to offer- before we all end up living on a replica of the Shlorp homeworld.

So here's a little bit of Pupa love to tide you over until Solar Opposites returns on March 26 to Hulu:

Here's your look at the official trailer for Hulu's Solar Opposites– where "ship's" about to get real:

And for those of you looking for something a bit more "red band" NSFW (we don't judge around here- we watched it three times), here's a special look:

Here's a look back at the show's Comic-Con@Home virtual panel, including a previously-released sneak preview:

In Roiland and McMahan's adult animated series (which has already been renewed for a third season), four aliens escape from their exploding homeworld only to crash land into a move-in-ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living supercomputer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them, and terraform the Earth. The series also features an all-star line-up of voice actors that also includes Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Christina Hendricks, Jason Mantzoukas, Liam Cunningham, Rainn Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, and more.