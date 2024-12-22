Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Solo Leveling, Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- Premieres on Jan. 4th

The eagerly-awaited Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- is set to premiere exclusively on Crunchyroll on January 4th, 2025.

Crunchyroll, in collaboration with Aniplex, announced that Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- will officially premiere on January 4, 2025, exclusively on Crunchyroll. The main trailer gives fans a fresh look at new footage from the upcoming second season. The trailer also revealed the ending theme song, "UN-APEX," performed by TK (best known for Tokyo Ghoul's "Unravel"), promising another emotional and powerful musical centerpiece for the series.

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- is adapted from the best-selling Korean web novel written by Chugong and follows Sung Jinwoo, the world's weakest hunter. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo comes back with the System, a program only he could see that's leveling him up in every way. Now, he's inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them.

In Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise From the Shadow-, it's been over ten years since gates that lead to another dimension have begun appearing across the world. The battles between the magic beasts inhabiting the dungeons through the gates and the human hunters who have awakened the abilities to fight them show no signs of ending. Ordinarily, a hunter's abilities do not change upon awakening, with their rank never increasing. However, the low-ranked Sung Jinwoo, known as "The Weakest Hunter of All Mankind," gained the ability to level up through battle during a raid on a double dungeon. Having completed a job-change quest that earned him the job "Shadow Monarch" and command over an army of shadows, Jinwoo heads into battle, seeking the ingredients for the Elixir of Life to save his sick mother.

Solo Leveling is animated by acclaimed A-1 Pictures (Sword Art Online). The series is directed by Shunsuke Nakashige (Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld). The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll.com.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!