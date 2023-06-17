Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: Casa Bonita, Matt Stone, south park, Trey Parker

South Park Creators on Casa Bonita Renovation: From "Joke" to Revival

South Park creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone are making it clear that they're very serious about restoring Casa Bonita to its former glory.

Few seem to understand how much South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone pour themselves into everything they do with their dedication they built their entire empire on the animated comedy for over 25 years. Easily the longest-running series on Comedy Central, they join the likes of other animation staples in The Simpsons and Family Guy as far as their longevity in their success. It came as a shock to all but their most loyal fans when they purchased their piece of Disneyland in the form of their childhood favorite establishment Casa Bonita, a victim of the pandemic side of economics as the original owners filed for bankruptcy. Since purchasing the establishment, the duo is bent on having the world take them seriously as restaurant entrepreneurs just as much as they became giants of animation and pop culture.

Casa Bonita: South Park Creators' Latest Passion Project

"Usually, when we came here, it was a birthday," Parker told Today. "I felt exotic when I came here," Stone added. "It felt like I've gone away." It was the seventh season when the greater part of America was introduced to something near and dear to local Coloradans and fortunate tourists. "Ever since we started [on 'South Park'], we've named our office 'Casa Bonita,'" Parker admitted. When the opportunity came to own a piece of their childhood, it was too good to pass up.

"Yes! We're doing that!" Parker said. When the outside world mocked their latest business venture, "It's not a joke. That's the thing. It had become a joke, and we'd been sad it'd become a joke because we could see what this place was – a restaurant in the '70s when they built it. They're trying to make a little Disneyland here. I feel like Cartman a lot. [Gets into his voice] 'We could do this, and we can do that!" "The emotional rollercoaster of doing this. He's feeling it as much as Cartman would," Stone added, putting the restaurant's comeback into better context. "Restoration is a better word than renovation. It would cost way less to rebuild this and make a better version of it down the road." For more about the original Casa Bonita and Parker and Stone's vision to bring joy to their fellow Coloradans as they did in their youth, you can check out the video below.

