South Park Honors Season 25 with Classy Theme Song, "Gay Fish" Covers

Having spent some time over on Paramount+ with two special COVID-related episodes, Matt Stone and Trey Parker's South Park is heading back to its old stomping grounds on Comedy Central for Season 25 on February 2nd for the first of six new episodes. Now to honor the occasion of a 25th season (a damn impressive achievement), the folks over at South Park Studios have been releasing videos of a 30-piece orchestra performing various takes on the songs from the long-running animated series, with the first two honoring the song we hear with every episode as Season 13 Episode 5 "Fishsticks."

So for a classical take on the animated classic's theme song as well as "Gay Fish," check out the two clips below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The iconic South Park theme song gets a new rendition with a 30-piece orchestra. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gR11JXbwieQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: "Gay Fish" Orchestral Rendition – SOUTH PARK (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYGx9oqcgn8)

Now here's a look at what can best be described as a "minimalist approach" to a teaser, offering strictly the basic intel for now:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: South Park Season 25 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sv0RgGSKg0w)

This one feels much more appropriate…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: South Park Season 25 Announcement (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huALIv9_snU)

"To be halfway done with 'South Park' is a great accomplishment — we can't lie," said Stone and Parker in a statement when the premiere date was revealed. "For the past 25 years, multiple generations of fans have grown up enchanted by the outlandishly funny and subversive world that Matt and Trey have created with "South Park"," said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. "As part of our expansive new deal, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for many more seasons of "South Park" on Comedy Central and many more made-for-streaming South Park exclusive events on Paramount Plus." Parker & Stone executive-produce South Park along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers, with Christopher Brion being the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. New episodes of will stream on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com, and the Comedy Central App post-episode premiere.