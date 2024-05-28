Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: comedy central, lizzo, south park

South Park: Lizzo on Body Positivity: "I'm Really That *****" (VIDEO)

Lizzo on her "appearance" in Paramount+'s South Park: The End of Obesity and being "that b***h" when it comes to promoting body positivity.

Being referenced or lampooned on South Park has been nothing new, especially if you're a musician. Some are flattering, like The Cure's Robert Smith, Elton John, and Ozzy Osbourne (inviting the actual artists), and others, not so much like Barbara Streisand, which is something considering it was during creators Matt Stone & Trey Parker's earlier years on the Comedy Central animated series. R&B legend Isaac Hayes, who played Jerome "Chef" McElroy, was a featured cast member until season nine. The latest special, The End of Obesity, which aired on May 24th, referenced the artist Lizzo. With the multi-Grammy Award-winning artist posting her real-time reaction to her "appearance" on the special. But beyond her personal reaction, Lizzo also makes it clear that she's more than fine with being "that bitch" when it comes to stressing the importance of body positivity.

Lizzo: "I'm Really That Bitch" in Shocked Recognition from 'South Park'

For those who need a brief recap of South Park: The End of Obesity, the special takes aim at Ozempic and similar weight-loss drugs that have risen in popularity while gaining traction from celebrity endorsements. It also provides commentary on the complicated American healthcare system. The scene in question sees Sharon Marsh (April Stewart) speaking with Sheila Broflovski (Mona Marshal) about not being able to afford conventional weight loss medications because her insurance doesn't cover them and not being able to cover the cost of the latter, suggesting an alternate product called Lizzo.

"I'm going to write you a prescription for Lizzo," a doctor tells Sharon. "She's a really good singer who talks about body positivity and just being happy with the way you look. I want you to listen to Lizzo five times a day and watch her videos just before bedtime. I'm afraid you'll have to be on Lizzo for the rest of your life." Later, Sharon is featured in a parody of pharmaceutical ads that promotes the drug saying, "I controlled all my cravings to be thinner with Lizzo. Ask about the power of not giving a fuck with Lizzo."

"That's crazy!" Lizzo shared on social media. "I just feel like, damn, I'm really that bitch. I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a fuck, to the point where these men [South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone] in Colorado know who the fuck I am and put it on their cartoon that's been around for 25 years. I show you how to not give a fuck, and I'll keep showing you how to not give a fuck." The topic of body positivity and media imaging has been a topic that Lizzo has discussed during interviews over the years.

"People don't know how to love themselves because they were trying to look like the motherfucker [corporations] were selling them," she shared during an interview with the Guardian in 2018. "The idea of body positivity – it's moved away from the antiquated mainstream conception. It's evolved into body neutrality … My body is nobody's business," Lizzo said to The New York Times during another interview from this past March. Currently, Lizzo is facing two lawsuits alleging sexual harassment, racial discrimination, and a hostile work environment from some of her former employees – allegations that Lizzo denies.

