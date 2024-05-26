Posted in: Comedy Central, Paramount+, streaming, TV | Tagged: lizzo, paramount, south park

South Park: Lizzo Reacts to Being "End of Obesity" Answer to Ozempic

Lizzo posted a reaction video to being included in Trey Parker and Matt Stone's new Paramount+ special, South Park: The End of Obesity.

If you had a chance to check out Trey Parker and Matt Stone's new Paramount+ special, South Park: The End of Obesity, then you know the dire situation Eric Cartman found himself in. Finally confronting his weight issue, Cartman is all-in on going the Ozempic route – unfortunately, his health insurance isn't on the same page. But that doesn't mean that Cartman was out of options – but this one was less about weight loss and more about positivity. "I'm going to write you a prescription for Lizzo. She's a really good singer who talks about body positivity and just being happy with the way you look. I want you to listen to Lizzo five times a day and watch her videos just before bedtime. I'm afraid you'll have to be on Lizzo for the rest of your life," Cartman's doctor shared, prescribing the singer/rapper Lizzo as the next best thing for his patient. And before you ask? Yes, there was even a video for "Lizzo," the medication. Now, Lizzo is checking in to share her thoughts on being a focus of the special – and it sounds like she approves.

After giving viewers a chance to watch her reactions to the scenes, Lizzo had this to add: "That's crazy. I just feel like, damn, I'm really that b***h. I really show the world how to love yourself and not give a f**k to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f**k I am and put it on their cartoon that's been around for 25 years." Here's a look at Lizzo's reaction:

South Park Creators Discuss Animated Series' Origins

Parker & Stone checked in with hosts Doug Herzog (former network executive at MTV, Comedy Central & FOX) & Jen Chaney (TV critic at New York Magazine/Vulture) on Basic!, a podcast series offering a look back to the glory days of basic cable history. While we don't want to spoil the episode for you because it's definitely a must-listen for fans interested in knowing a lot of the behind-the-scenes happenings, there were some highlights that we wanted to point out. First up, MTV passed on the series outright, while FOX was only interested if the series could be adjusted to focus on a family and not four kids (looking to apply to South Park what they thought it was about The Simpsons that made it work).

And at around the 21:20 mark, we have to give Herzog a ton of credit for throwing himself on his creative word by admitting that he tried to stop Parker & Stone from killing Kenny every week. That conversation segued directly into how Mr. Hankey, The Christmas Poo (S01E09), helped "mainstream" poop, as well as a great anecdote about how many a piece of poop was a bridge too far for one Comedy Central executive.

And then, starting around the 28:20 mark, the trio discuss the "The Gauntlet" short created for the 2020 MTV Movie Awards, spoofing Russell Crowe's Gladiator and John Travolta's Battlefield: Earth. When word hit that the short ended with a Cartman/toilet paper joke that wasn't too flattering to L. Rob Hubbard (author of Battlefield: Earth), Dianetics & Scientology, Isaac Hayes (Chef), who was a Scientologist, asked the show's creators if a Scienologist rep could see the short before it aired. Now, we get the backstory on how The Church of Scientology learned what was in the short at the same time as the rest of us did.

And here's your chance to check out the entire episode for yourselves – a "must" for any South Park fans:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Co-created by Parker and Stone, South Park: The End of Obesity is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios – with Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino, and Frank C. Agnone II executive-producing. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers.

