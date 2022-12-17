Saturday Night Live Preview; Lizzo's 2019 & 2022 Shows: A Look Back

With only hours to go until host Austin Butler (Elvis) and musical guest Lizzo hit the stages of NBC's Saturday Night Live, we're taking you back in time for a tour of this weekend's musical guest's most recent SNL visit. Following that, we look at two "Cut for Time" sketches (one from each year) and her SNL live performances.

Kicking off with her monologue, here's a look back at Lizzo serving as both the host and the musical episode on a show from earlier this year, followed by a look at two additional sketches that didn't make the cut because of time and a rundown of Lizzo's live SNL performances:

And in the following sketch from Lizzo's 2022 appearance, she joins Chris Redd & Bowen Yang as a singing duo crooning about their love of YouTube dining. Following that, we take a trip back to 2019 as Lizzo helps give Aidy Bryant a big boost of confidence:

And when it comes to Lizzo performing live, look no further than these the following performances of "Good As Hell" & "Truth Hurts" from 2019 (with host Eddie Murphy) and "About Damn Time" & "Special" from earlier this year (when Lizzo was host and musical guest) as examples of how she tore up the stage, rebuilt it & then tore it up again just because she could:

Saturday Night Live: A Look Back at Austin Butler's SNL Week

For Friday's on-stage promos, the SNL cast member Cecily Strong joined the duo for not one… not two… not three… but four mini-sketches. And while we don't want to spoil things, let's just say that they range from Strong's skills at improvised holiday gifts and joke-stealing to a classic The Office joke and Lizzo channeling her inner "Austin Butler":

And here's a look at some screencaps of the SNL cast as well as an Instagram post spotlighting Butler from the midweek read-thru on Wednesday:

And here's a look at Butler getting ready for his first time hosting SNL (and getting a reality check) during his midweek sketch, followed by a look back at how the rest of the week went:

Here's the official SNL "welcome" video for Butler & Lizzo from earlier in the week, followed by a rundown of this season's cast (including the newest cast photo) and a look back at some thoughts that SNL creator Lorne Michaels had to share prior to Season 48:

