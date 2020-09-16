Wondering how Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny, and the rest of the denizens of South Park have been faring during the COVID pandemic? Well, Comedy Central and series co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are going to offer viewers of the long-running animated series a (socially-distanced) peek into their lives on September 30th with the one-hour episode "The Pandemic Special" (starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with two encore airings at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. and available on HBO Max 24 hours after initial airing).

As you're about to see in the following trailer, the combination of Randy looking to make a killing in the weed business and Cartman willing to keep from physically going back to school by any means necessary makes for one helluva "welcome back":

South Park Season 24 "The Pandemic Special": Randy comes to terms with his role in the COVID-19 outbreak as the on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park. The kids happily head back to school but nothing resembles the normal that they once knew; not their teachers, not their homeroom, not even Eric Cartman. Written and directed by Trey Parker. Trey Parker and Matt Stone are the co-creators of South Park, with Parker, Stone, Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II executive producing. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, Jack Shia and Vernon Chatman are Producers. Chris Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios.

Renewed for three more seasons by Comedy Central, South Park is being seen as the foundation from which the cbale network is looking to build its library of adult animation. Over the past several months, Comedy Central announced a new slate of upcoming programming that includes the return of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head, the Tracee Ellis Ross-starring Daria spinoff Jodie, and a remimagining of The Ren and Stimpy Show.

South Park Studios, CC.com, and the Comedy Central App will have new episodes available in HD immediately following West Coast airing. Fans (like us) looking for the uncensored content have iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, XBOX Live, Google Play, Sony Entertainment Network, Vudu, and Verizon Flexview to meet their needs.