South Park S28E02 "The Woman In The Hat" Sees Melania Haunting Trump

In S28E02 "The Woman In The Hat," Trump tackles a personal haunting, Stan looks to make a killing in crypto, and... "South Park Sucks Now"?

To say that S28E01: "Twisted Christian" ended on a downer note would be an understatement. JD Vance seems to be one step closer to his plan of aborting Trump and Satan's butt baby – something Donald Trump's been after, too. Meanwhile, Jesus actually lost faith and decided to take on the persona of MAGA White Trash Jesus, as Stan and his family continue to suffer from the fallout of another one of Randy's pipe dreams. That brings us to Trey Parker and Matt Stone's Halloween night edition of South Park. In S28E02: "The Woman In The Hat," The White House finds itself dealing with a disruptive spirit from the now-destroyed east wing, while Stan worries that South Park has become too political. From the preview images released, we see a multitude of familiar faces appearing: Trump, Satan, Towelie, and members of the Trump clan, including Vance, either Ted Cruz or Marco Rubio, Stephen Miller, Brendan Carr, Kristi Noem, and either Pam Bondi or Karoline Leavitt.

As for the images themselves, one shows Trump and Satan surveying the remains of the East Wing, which was destroyed to make room for a $300 million ballroom over here in the real world. Another image has Vance, Cruz/Rubio, Miller, Carr, Noem, and Bondi/Leavitt having what appears to be a clandestine meeting. We were also treated to an insight into what Towelie's life has become: hanging around, waiting to dry off the areas of Trump's body we would rather not discuss. Poor, poor Towelie. Meanwhile, Stan and his family are forced to move in with his grandparents… in their retirement community. That's a whole lot going on for an approximately 22-minute episode (when you take out the time for commercial breaks). So how did everything pan out? Here's a look at our real-time thoughts from tonight's episode:

South Park S28E02: "The Woman In The Hat" Real-Time Thoughts

PROGRAMMING NOTE: The next episode of South Park hits Comedy Central on November 12th.

It's been a month since the last episode, and Stan learns that the family will be staying at the retirement center. Actually, a pretty heartbreaking scene.

Uh-oh! It seems Satan thought Trump's White House "remodeling" was for a nursery for the baby.

Yup, Bondi has shit on her nose – while Miller dials up the creepy as he warns everyone that a "wrath" has been unleashed.

6-7!!! Even unconscious, Cartman can't resist – as Vance and Peter Thiel advance their plans.

Stan begins the "South Park Sucks Now" movement, claiming that things have become too bogged down in politics and they can't return to doing what they enjoy. Yup, a very meta perspective…

The Woman in the Hat is… Melania Trump?!?! Also, the Bondi/shit joke will never get old.

LOLOLOLOLOL Stan is shilling a South Park Sucks Now crypto coin! Seriously. Like father, like son. It seems Stan has decided to give in and do what he needs to do, too. Seeing a comparison to Jesus here.

Trump is taking a very paranoid shower and drying off (poor, poor Towelie) when "The Woman in the Hat" appears and scares him off.

And we just got a two-minute overview of what a mess cryptocurrency is, in a nutshell – courtesy of Kyle Schwartz.

"Rectoplasm" filled with Filet O Fish, Taco Bell, and something… worse (semen). Let that sink in.

Meanwhile, Kyle has had enough – reminding Stan that he can't get himself out of the mess that he's in by being no better than everyone else. Stan argues that he is making the best of the world we live in. Yeah, with only a few minutes left, I feel like we're getting another downer ending.

BTW… where's Cartman?

Carr lost his "freedom of speech." Nice touch.

Uh-oh, it looks like a seance is on the way to get to the mystery of "The Woman in the Hat." Meanwhile, Stan's crypto plan is going to crap.

"The Woman in the Hat" speaks through Bondi, calling out corruption and "Epstein" and Vance's lies. But Kyle Schwartz's crypto plan gets used to cover everything else that went down at The White House.

In the end, Kyle comforts Stan and Kenny by letting them know that South Park won't always be this way, and that they need to make the best of and appreciate what they have. It was a hopeful ending that didn't attempt to sugarcoat anything, while leaving a number of storyline threads still dangling.

