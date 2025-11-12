Posted in: Comedy Central, Current News, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park S28E03: Trump/Vance Sex, Bluey Testifies, Totoro & More

From AI revenge videos and Trump/JD Vance sex to an angry Studio Ghibli and much more, some thoughts on South Park S28E03: "Sora Not Sorry."

Based on what's been released about tonight's episode of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park, Butters' attempts at AI revenge porn go very wrong, resulting in an epidemic of fake videos that has everyone questioning what's fantasy and what's reality – including Det. Harris. But before we jump into our real-time thoughts on tonight's episode, we wanted to point out something we found a little odd. The first overview below is the one that was released this week – but the second overview is what's listed on our television guide. Hmmm…

South Park Season 28 Episode 3: "Sora Not Sorry" – Butters' AI revenge plan backfires, igniting an epidemic of fake videos at school that leaves Detective Harris struggling to tell fantasy from reality.

South Park Season 28 Episode 3: "Unholy Birth" – Peter Thiel takes Cartman to Washington as the birth of the Antichrist nears. Meanwhile, the girls host a Halloween party.

South Park S28E03: "Sora Not Sorry"/"Unholy Birth" Thoughts

Butters and Kenny created an AI-generated revenge porn video showing Red getting pissed on by Santa Claus as "Labubu revenge" – and Stan and Kyle aren't happy. Especially considering that Red is looking for revenge.

Yup… Red posted an AI video of Butters having sex with Totoro. Yup, Totoro…

Meanwhile, Mrs. Cartman can't get anyone to listen to her about Cartman being taken, with the South Park police (of course) making the wrong connection between Cartman and the AI video. Ugh. Is it wrong that my heart's breaking for her, especially how they're using AI to convince her that Cartman's okay?

At the White House, JD Vance pleads for Trump's forgiveness, explaining that he was only doing it for him and that he has a plan to rectify the situation… permanently.

Studio Ghibli is pissed!!!

"Anyone can make you do anything they want." – Peter Thiel, with the scariest line of the episode so far.

SIDE NOTE: Yeah, I didn't miss the Popeye thing. Thought it pretty much spoke for itself.

Just so we're clear? Yeah, they implied that JD Vance went down on Trump in the hot tub. Let that sink in…

I will never look at Droopy Dog the same way ever again – the combination of poop and antisemitism was just too much.

South Park police is like that ticking time bomb in the corner of the room that gets forgotten about until it goes off.

Nope, didn't have a full-on Trump/Vance fuck scene in the Lincoln bedroom in mind heading into this episode.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: South Park returns with a new episode on November 26th.

And now we have Bluey on the stand, testifying against Butters, Stan, and Kenny – amazing scene.

I WAS WRONG: South Park police stumbled into arresting Peter Thiel and rescuing Cartman – and leaked footage of Trump and Vance having sex. FOX "News" is so depressed – but a call from Trump into FOX & Friends telling them it's fake is all they need to keep drinking the Kool-Aid.

I'm not sure what was more disturbing at the end: the ominous threat towards South Park or watching Trump and Vance make out again. With Thiel arrested and Cartman back home, it will be interesting to see where this heads…

South Park Creators on Trump Focus: "Politics Became Pop Culture"

With the third episode of the current season hitting tonight, Parker and Stone offered some insights into the show going all-in when it comes to calling out Trump and his administration during a recent interview with The New York Times. "It's not that we got all political. It's that politics became pop culture," Parker noted. Adding to that was the growing vibe within the media community that pushing back against Trump was too "taboo" to consider. "Trey and I are attracted to that like flies to honey. Oh, that's where the taboo is? Over there? OK, then we're over there," Stone added.

Coming out of a tense and contract negotiation with Paramount over a new deal for more South Park seasons that Parker and Stone believe was impacted by David Ellison's Skydance merging with Paramount, Stone shared that Trump became the focus of the first episode back so that they could "show our independence somehow." Since that time, Stone added that neither Ellison nor Paramount's execs have had anything negative to say to them about the show's focus. "I know with the Colbert thing and all the Trump stuff, people think certain things, but they're letting us do whatever we want, to their credit," he explained.

Although some criticize the duo and the show for having a left-leaning perspective, Parker views the show's creators as walking a middle ground, targeting issues on both sides of the political aisle. "We're just very down-the-middle guys. Any extremists of any kind we make fun of. We did it for years with the woke thing. That was hilarious to us. And this is hilarious to us," Parker explained. But with the line between politics and pop culture all but nonexistent at this point, Parker knows that "there's no getting away from this" – and that means the show can't ignore it. "It's like the government is just in your face everywhere you look," he shared. "Whether it's the actual government or whether it is all the podcasters and the TikToks and the YouTubes and all of that, and it's just all political and political because it's more than political. It's pop culture."

Though noting that there will be a point when Parker and Stone are "sick of" having Trump and his lackeys getting the show's spotlight, it won't be happening anytime soon. "You know, next year will be different. If there's one thing we know, it is that our show will be a lot longer than theirs," Parker said, before ending with a line that echoes when Kyle had to share with Stan and Kenny at the end of the most recent episode. "So, we just got to do this for now," he added.

