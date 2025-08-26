Posted in: Comedy Central, TV | Tagged: south park

South Park Season 27 Breaks Expected to Continue; Sept. 3rd Return

Reports are that Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park will continue with break weeks for Season 27, with a new episode on September 3rd.

Article Summary South Park Season 27 will reportedly continue its break-week schedule, with new episodes returning September 3rd.

Paramount and creators have no reason to change, as ratings remain strong and burnout risk is reduced.

Breaks allow for more timely writing, with late-night work still keeping episodes relevant and fresh.

Season 27 is on track for a December 10th finale, stretching out the South Park season.

It looks like Paramount and Trey Parker and Matt Stone are definitely agreeing on one thing. Don't fix what isn't broken. Since the start of Season 27, we've had break weeks between new episodes of Comedy Central's South Park (with the season's fourth episode hitting next Wednesday, September 3rd), and it looks like it's going to stay that way for the rest of the season's ten-episode run. The off-weeks give the creative team a bit more breathing space for each episode, though we've still seen voice actors working late hours the night before the show airs in an effort to keep the episode as timely subject-wise as possible.

With the newest season pulling in substantial numbers for Paramount, there doesn't appear to be an interest in changing what's working. Break weeks haven't impacted the ratings, have helped dial back the burnout factor with viewers, and will allow them to stretch out the season's run until December 10th. To be clear, none of the parties involved would comment on the reporting, so plans could change as the season rolls on. Now, here's a look back at our real-time reaction to South Park S27E03: "Sickofancy."

South Park Season 27 Episode 3: "Sickofancy" Real-Time Reactions

Tegridy Farms just got raided by ICE as Randy was filming a commercial, and he's not happy: "Those were my Mexicans!"

ChatGPT's role as Randy and Sharon's marriage counselor was spot-on, and Randy would absolutely turn his life over to AI.

I feel for Towelie, reminds me a lot of what Mr. Mackey went through.

Holy shit, we've got Randy and Towelie going the microdosing ketamine route and turning their business plan over to ChatGPT.

"Ohhhhhhhhhh… I'm in a hole. I'm in a hole" – Randy (LOLOLOLOLOL)

Techridy might be the best example of techno-babble bullshit that we're seeing being sold on social media every day, even as you're reading this.

The message that even the most innovative approaches require a labor force isn't lost.

Okay, the parade of famous faces kissing Trump's ass with golden gifts and reassurances that he doesn't have a small penis hit hard (serves you right, Apple CEO Tim Cook).

You know it's bad when even Satan needs ChatGPT to help him devise a way to get out of his toxic relationship with Trump.

We've got Randy, Towelie, and ChatGPT breaking into an ICE facility so that Techridy can have the one Mexican worker that it needs (the out-of-shape ICE agents running behind their van gets bonus points).

For the record, I agree with ChatGPT: Sharon's fries/salad idea was pretty cool.

Okay, Towelie going to Washington, DC, to bribe Trump to get weed reclassified is a nice touch – and Towelie's sightseeing tour of tourist spots overflowing with Trump's small-penis-compensating military turnout was a strong statement.

Mark Zuckerberg got called a "little bitch." That needed to be noted.

Holy crap! Randy sold out Towelie to Trump, and now he's part of Trump's prize collection.

The porch scene between Randy and Sharon was heartbreaking – even more so if it wasn't so easy to want to punch Randy until he's unconscious. Sharon was only able to get through to Randy by imitating ChatGPT, having to maintain things despite the disaster he made of his life. Meanwhile, Randy just gets to apologize and hit the restart button.

I hate Randy. Thankfully, the family was able to get off that f***ing farm (and out of that storyline).

Hey, Satan!: Satan finds himself trapped in a sitcom Hell in The White House, and we see what's happened to Towelie. But just when I though they would team up to escape, Satan hits Towelie with a hard truth: there is no escape for them.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!