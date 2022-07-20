South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert Set for Comedy Central

If you're a fan of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's South Park, then you know that in-between streaming wars and time-traveling battles with COVID & conspiracies, the long-running animated series has been celebrating its 25th season by honoring the show's commitment to music. Well, that's about to be dialed up to a "Spinal Tap"-loving "11" on Saturday, August 13 (Paramount+ on Sunday, August 14), when Comedy Central airs South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert with Parker & Stone as well as Primus and Ween. Filmed in Colorado at the renowned Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, the concert celebrates the essential role music has played in the series since its debut 25 years ago. Parker and Stone are set to perform many iconic fan favorites, with Primus and Ween also collaborating with their own songs in honor of their long-standing relationship with South Park.

But just to make it all kinds of formal, here's a look at the announcement video for the South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, set to hit screens on Saturday, August 13th (10 pm ET/PT):

South Park is the Emmy and Peabody-award winning animated series co-created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone about four boys living in one screwed-up Colorado mountain town. Between local and global tragedies, as well as parental and celebrity interference, Kyle, Stan, Cartman, and Kenny manage to have themselves a time.

MTV Entertainment Studios' deal with Parker and Stone included extending South Park on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking cable's longest-running scripted series through a 30th season. In addition to the series extension, the new deal included 14 South Park original made-for-streaming movies exclusively for Paramount+. Co-creators Parker and Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios, and you can visit the animated series' website here.