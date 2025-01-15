Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: Spartacus, Spartacus: House of Ashur

Spartacus: House of Ashur Teaser: STARZ Returns to The Arena This Fall

Hitting STARZ this fall, check out a teaser for creator, writer, and EP Steven S. DeKnight's Nick Tarabay-starring Spartacus: House of Ashur.

What if Ashur (Tarabay) hadn't died on Mount Vesuvius at the end of Spartacus: Vengeance? And what if he had been gifted the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus in return for aiding the Romans in killing Spartacus and putting an end to the slave rebellion? That's the intriguing premise behind STARZ and "Spartacus" creator, writer & executive producer Steven S. DeKnight's (Netflix's Daredevil) 10-episode Nick Tarabay (The CW's DC's Stargirl)-starring Spartacus: House of Ashur. Previously, we learned that Lucy Lawless (My Life Is Murder) would be returning as Lucretia in a guest-starring role that's meant to set up the alternate timeline storylines in play – a role that Lawless originated in Spartacus: Blood and Sand and reprised for the prequel series Spartacus: Gods of the Arena. With the series set to hit screens this Fall, we're getting our best look yet at what's to come with the release of an official teaser

The cast for the STARZ series Spartacus: House of Ashur includes Tarabay, Lawless, Graham McTavish (The Witcher), Tenika Davis (Jupiter's Legacy), Jamaica Vaughan (Home and Away), Ivana Baquero (Pan's Labyrinth), Jordi Webber (Choose Love), Claudia Black (The Nevers), India Shaw-Smith (The Pines Still Whisper), Leigh Gill (Joker), Dan Hamill (Love Child), Andrew McFarlane (The Newsreader), Jackson Gallagher (Glitch), Jaime Slater (Pacific Rim Uprising), Simon Arblaster (Shortland Street), Arlo Gibson (The Sounds), Cameron Rhodes (Housebound), Evander Brown (The Dead Lands), Graham Vincent (Don't Make Me Go), Louis Hunter (Troy: Fall of a City), Donald Ross (My Life is Murder), and Duane Wichman Evans (Shortland Street).

DeKnight serves as showrunner and executive producer. Rick Jacobson and Aaron Helbing also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television for STARZ – with Karen Bailey overseeing on behalf of STARZ and Jocelyn Sabo overseeing on behalf of Lionsgate Television.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!