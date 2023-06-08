Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: , , , , ,

Special Ops: Lioness: Taylor Sheridan Series Hits Paramount+ In July

Hitting the streamer on July 23, here's an official teaser & poster for Paramount+ & Taylor Sheridan's espionage series Special Ops: Lioness.

Published
by
|
Comments

Beginning on Sunday, July 23rd, the Paramount+ & Taylor Sheridan streaming universe is going to expand in some very explosive ways. With the release of a teaser trailer and key art for the highly-anticipated espionage series, we're getting our first major preview of Sheridan's Special Ops: Lioness. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for the streaming service, the series boasts an impressive cast that includes series lead & executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, and Emmy Award nominee Michael Kelly, along with Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman, and Academy Award winner & executive producer Nicole Kidman. But first, here's a look at some preview images offering some additional clues to what's to come:

L-R Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos, Zoe Saldana as Joe, and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade in Special Ops: Lioness episode 7, Season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+
L-R Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade, Michael Kelly as Bryon Westfield and Zoe Saldana as Joe in Special Ops: Lioness episode 7, Season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+
L-R Jill Wagner as Bobby, Thad Luckinbill as Kyle, Zoe Saldana as Joe, James Jordan as Two Cups, Jonah Wharton as Tex, Austin Hébert as Randy in Special Ops: Lioness episode 5, Season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo credit: Greg Lewis/Paramount+
L-R James Jordan as Two Cups, Jonah Wharton as Tex, Jill Wagner as Bobby, Zoe Saldana as Joe, Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade, Austin Hébert as Randy and Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos in Special Ops: Lioness episode 5, Season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo credit: Greg Lewis/Paramount+
Zoe Saldana as Joe in Special Ops: Lioness Season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Lynsey Addario/Paramount+
Stephanie Nur as Aaliyah and Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos in Special Ops: Lioness episode 8, Season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+
Laysla De Oliveria as Cruz Manuelos in Special Ops: Lioness Season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Lynsey Addario/Paramount+
Zoe Saldana as Joe in Special Ops: Lioness Season 1 streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Lynsey Addario/Paramount+

With the streaming series set to hit Paramount+ screens on Sunday, July 23rd (in the U.S. and all Paramount+ international markets), here's a look at the teaser and official overview for Special Ops: Lioness:

Inspired by an actual US Military program, Special Ops: Lioness follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA's efforts to thwart the next 9/11.

Image: Paramount+

The streaming series also stars series regulars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, and Hannah Love Lanier. The series is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat.

