Spider-Man's Classic Villain The Lizard Gets Framed?!

In 1994, Spider-Man: The Animated Series (often just Spider-Man) debuted on Fox Kids Network. The cartoon ran for five seasons, from 1994 through 1998, and adapted many of the iconic storylines from Marvel Comics. For example, the debut episode of the series, "Night of the Lizard," took inspiration from the Lizard storyline in The Amazing Spider-Man #6 from 1963. Now, fans of this animated take on Spider-Man and the memorable villain the Lizard can head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on a special find: a framed animation drawing and production cel of the Lizard from the making of Spider-Man.

Here, you can take a closer look at the scanned production cel without the frame to truly see the glory of this Spider-Man artifact.

Dr. Curt Connors, best known as the villainous mutant Lizard, is featured here in this action-packed hand-painted original production cel from the very first episode of the 1994 animated Spider-Man series: "Night of the Lizard." This kinetic cel features the character in a great pose, presented on its original Key Master background seen at the 15:49 mark of the episode. An extremely rare find, the background is masterfully hand-painted in gouache on background board. In addition, this lot includes the matching original animation drawing, rendered in graphite and color pencil on animation paper. Each piece is framed together under Plexiglas with an overall frame size of 31.75" x 16.75". The mat window sizes are 10" x 8" and 11.5" x 8". The cel and drawing each bear Marvel seals (the drawing's seal is embossed). Overall minor handling, and the frame is sold as-is. The condition is Very Good.

Spider-Man fans, you can now head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this piece. Best of luck attempting to bring this original framed production cel from the making of Spidey's animated series home.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.