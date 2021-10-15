Spitting Image Returns To ITV For Halloween

It is a truth universally acknowledged that hardly anyone watches Spitting Image when it's on the subscription service BritBox. and everyone watches it when they put it on the free-to-air network broadcast ITV. And that's what they are doing for Halloween, just after it airs on BritBox.

Series two has already seen the introduction of new puppets of prominent figures including Emma Raducanu, Olivia Colman, Sajid Javid, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Tom Cruise, Tom Daley, Jess Phillips, Ariana Grande, Gary Lineker, Bill Gates, Ellen DeGeneres, and Raheem Sterling to add to the existing cast of hundreds puppets of global figures including: Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Cristiano Ronaldo, Prince Andrew, Harry Kane, Vladimir Putin, Harry & Meghan, Beyoncé, Angela Merkel, Dwayne Johnson, Gareth Southgate, Ed Sheeran, Jürgen Klopp, Elon Musk, Adele, Covid-19, James Corden, Emmanuel Macron, Mark Zuckerberg, Donald Trump, and Dominic Cummings.

😂😂 They think they're mocking me here but I do actually believe this…. https://t.co/SbjDCcqghQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 19, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Now, let's be straight Spitting Image has delivered record subscribers for BritBox. It's just that it's record subscribers… for BritBox. At some point, someone will work out a deal to get it on ITV more permanently, and then it may take off with a little more impact. Writers on the show include Al Murray, Bert Tyler-Moore (The Windsors), Bill Odenkirk (The Simpsons), Brona C. Titley (The Tracey Ullman Show), Jason Hazeley & Nico Tatarowicz (Charlie Brooker's Screenwipe/Murder in Successville), Karl Minns (Russell Howard's Good News), Keisha Zollar (Astronomy Club), Laura Major (Famalam), Matt Forde, Patric Verrone (The Simpsons), with many more joining the growing team. Voice artists include Billy West (Futurama), Debra Stephenson (The Impressions Show), Debra Wilson (Family Guy), Tom Stourton (Pls Like, Horrible Histories), Eshaan Akbar (Mock The Week) Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Jess Robinson (The Imitation Game), John DiMaggio (Futurama), Lewis MacLeod (Dead Ringers), Lobo Chan (Killing Eve), Luke Kempner (The Imitation Game), Matt Forde (The Political Party) and Phil LaMarr (Pulp Fiction), with more joining as the puppet cast grows, and new puppets made as close to each episode as possible.

Produced by Avalon, Executive Producers are Jeff Westbrook, Joanna Beresford, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, and Roger Law. BritBox Commissioning Executive is Nana Hughes. Spitting Image continues every Saturday exclusively on BritBox UK. Though you can also watch bits on YouTube and Vimeo…

https://vimeo.com/632192354/c4017261c0