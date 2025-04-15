Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged:

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Set for Annecy International WIP Showcase

Netflix's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is set for the "Work in Progress" showcase during the Annecy International Animation Festival & Market.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with Ubisoft Film & Television and animation studios Sun Creature and Fost's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, Netflix was dropping a teaser for the animated series while confirming that Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan, The Perfect Couple) would be voicing Sam Fisher. This summer, it appears we will be getting even more details as the series will be included in this year's Annecy International Animation Festival/Market (June 8-14) "Work in Progress" showcase – one of four series and twelve features set to be spotlighted. Here's a look at the official overview:

"Based on Ubisoft's popular game franchise and produced by the developer, 'Deathwatch' brings Sam Fisher's stealthy world to the small screen with a gritty new animated series. Co-directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet Daâge and bound for Netflix, the show follows the covert operations and moral conflicts of its iconic protagonist. With writing from Derek Kolstad ('John Wick') and music by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, the series promises espionage, tech, and tension in a sharply drawn 2D style."

For those of you new to the franchise, Splinter Cell spotlights Fisher, a black ops agent working for a US government division called the Fourth Echelon. With the series listed as "Coming Soon" for now, the clip above begins ominously with a pair of goggles slowly sinking deeper into the water – before the teaser moves to the person we're assuming they belong to before what appears to be a black and white flashback to a scene where flowers are placed on the coffin of someone named "Douglas Shetland" (with "Beloved Father" inscribed on the wooden casket). "Once you get used to the shadows, you see bad people for who they really are. And they'll never see you coming for them," Schreiber's Fisher narrates – before a final cut at the end that we won't spoil.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is an animated adaptation of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, the award-winning series of espionage video games created by Ubisoft – with the first released in 2002. A series of tie-in novels following Fisher on his missions as a black ops agent were published in the mid-2000s. Stemming from Ubisoft Film & Television and animation studios Sun Creature and Fost, Netflix's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch is directed by Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet-Daage. Derek Kolstad (John Wick) serves as the head writer – with Kolstad, Hélène Juguet, Hugo Revon, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft, serving as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!