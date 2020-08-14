DC Universe RIP: Original Content Moving to HBO Max, Jim Lee Confirms

We have only eight days to go before WarnerMedia marches out its line-up of upcoming television, film, comics, and video games as part of the 24-hour virtual convention DC FanDome, and the media company is wrapping up a week that saw massive layoffs and restructuring throughout every division of the media company- with DC Comics and DC Universe, in particular, getting hit the hardest. Sitting down for a Zoom interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jim Lee is offering fans a heads up on what the future will be for the streaming service/comics site.

As many have speculated for some time and Bleeding Cool's been covering since news broke that Swamp Thing would be ending after only one well-received season, all of the original content on DC Universe will make the move over to WarnerMedia's new streaming service, HBO Max (which already shared Doom Patrol with the streaming service). "The original content that is on DCU is migrating to HBO Max. Truthfully, that's the best platform for that content. The amount of content you get, not just DC , but generally from WarnerMedia, is huge and it's the best value proposition if I'm allowed to use that marketing term. We feel that is the place for that." This means Titans and Young Justice would also be making the move, with Stargirl possibly splitting homes between the streaming service and The CW.

As for those who also utilize the service for access to a pretty expansive catalog of comic book titles, Lee is asking subscribers to stay tuned because more news on that is on the way: "In regards to the community and experience that DCU created, and all the backlist content, something like 20.000 to 25,000 different titles, and the way it connected with fans 24-7, there is always going to be a need for that. So we're excited to transform it and we'll have more news on what that will look like. It's definitely not going away."